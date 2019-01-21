This is what you can expect to earn in Yorkshire for the most popular jobs

These are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive

Here are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

The average annual salary for an Administrator in Yorkshire is 25,753 - compared to a national average of 28,100 (Source: adzuna)

1. Administrator

The average annual salary for a Project Manager in Yorkshire is 41,629 - compared to a national average of 47,398 (Source: adzuna)

2. Project Manager

The average annual salary for a Support Worker in Yorkshire is 20,204 - compared to a national average of 21,357 (Source: adzuna)

3. Support Worker

The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Yorkshire is 33,656 - compared to a national average of 38,375 (Source: adzuna)

4. Business Development Manager

