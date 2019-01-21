This is what you can expect to earn in Yorkshire for the most popular jobs
How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Yorkshire?
Here are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.
1. Administrator
The average annual salary for an Administrator in Yorkshire is 25,753 - compared to a national average of 28,100 (Source: adzuna)
Shutterstock
other
2. Project Manager
The average annual salary for a Project Manager in Yorkshire is 41,629 - compared to a national average of 47,398 (Source: adzuna)
Shutterstock
other
3. Support Worker
The average annual salary for a Support Worker in Yorkshire is 20,204 - compared to a national average of 21,357 (Source: adzuna)
Shutterstock
other
4. Business Development Manager
The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Yorkshire is 33,656 - compared to a national average of 38,375 (Source: adzuna)
Shutterstock
other
View more