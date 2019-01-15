This is when experts predict snow will fall in Leeds - and how long it could last for

Have your say

Snow could fall in Leeds as soon as this week, according to experts at the Met Office.

But don't take our word for it. This is the forecast given by expert forecasters at the Met Office, the UK's national weather service.#

Forecasters have predicted snow could fall in Leeds in January

READ MORE: Why you should NEVER leave your engine running while de-icing your car - police warning

According to their predictions, we could see sleet or snow showers as soon as Thursday, (January 17) in the city, with more prolonged, wintry spells later in the month.

This is what the Met Office's forecast predict for Leeds on Thursday and the remainder of this week:

"Cold on Thursday with a risk of wintry showers.

READ MORE: This ex-NASA engineer’s trick can help you defrost your windscreen quicker than ever

"Dry with long sunny periods Friday and Saturday, though remaining cold with hard overnight frosts."

More snow later in January?

As reported previously, another forecaster, The Weather Channel, say that Leeds could be hit by prolonged snowfall later in the month.

Their forecast shows more snow will fall on January 23, 24 and the weekend of January 26 and 27, followed by a final day of snow on Monday, January 28.

.