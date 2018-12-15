This is when heavy snow is expected to hit Yorkshire and an hour-by-hour forecast

Experts at the Met Office are predicting heavy snow to hit Yorkshire today (Saturday).

Amber and yellow weather warnings are currently in place for large parts of the north of the UK with freezing rain expected to be a major hazard over the weekend.

Heavy snow is predicted to hit large parts of Yorkshire today

But now experts at the Met Office are warning that heavy snow could hit Yorkshire today (Saturday) as well several smaller showers.

The heavy snow is predicted to fall at around 4pm, with lighter showers expected around 2pm and 5pm, with heavy rain falling later in the day.

Here's your hour-by-hour forecast:

12pm - Overcast

1pm - Overcast

2pm - Light snow

3pm - Heavy rain

4pm - Heavy snow

5pm - Sleet showers

6pm - Heavy rain

7pm - Heavy rain

8pm - Overcast

9pm - Light rain

10pm - Light rain

11pm - Light rain

Sleet has already fallen in certain parts of Yorkshire - around Sheffield and South Yorkshire - and motorists have been warned of the dangers posed by wintry conditions.

