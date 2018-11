Have your say

Mobile phone network EE has confirmed when it will be activating 5G network coverage in Leeds.

Leeds, Sheffield and Hull will all get 5G early next year - and will be in the first wave of 16 UK cities to have the coverage.

5G will enable smartphone users to download high-definition films in seconds.

The current 4G network already allows you to browse the internet without a broadband connection.

