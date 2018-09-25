This is when massive spider season will finally end in Yorkshire - and how to keep them out for good

Are you still being inundated with bucketloads of eight-legged invaders?

Don't worry, you're not alone. Homes across Leeds and Yorkshire are still being invaded by spiders. So when will it end?

It all depends on the weather.

Spider season started early this year thanks to a sizzling summer followed by rain, which were perfect conditions for spiders to hatch out and then scurry for cover inside our homes.

House spiders rely on the cover of houses to survive. They come inside looking for a mate before the cold winter season.

Spider season began in August rather than September, because of the hot summer.

So when will it end?

We could be in for another cold winter, according to some extreme forecasts, and when the snow comes down, the spiders certainly won't be hanging around.

Met Office forecasts suggest September will stay fairly warm for the time of year, but October will begin to get 'colder than normal'. So mid-October should finally bring relief to arachnophobes!

The Met Office says: Generally settled and drier conditions are likely to dominate across many parts of the UK during the beginning of October, particularly across the south. This should bring a good deal of sunshine, with any wet and windy weather likely to be mostly confined to the north.

Spiders have been invading homes - so how can you keep them out?

"Longer nights will lead to a greater chance of fog and patchy frost, but the days will often be mild.

"Towards the middle of the month, there is considerable uncertainty in the forecast, with the chance that it may turn more unsettled across all parts, although this is most likely to be across the north. Temperatures are likely to be near normal to locally warm at times, but overall colder than normal."

What can you do to speed up the spiders' exit?

Keep your heating off for as long as you can manage. Spiders don't like a cold house.

Keep doors and windows firmly closed as much as possible.

Never leave blinds or curtains closed during the day or for prolonged periods of time if you're away from home.

Use essential oils: Spiders 'smell' with their legs, so strong scents will deter them from leaving their nooks and crannies.

Tea tree, rose, cinnamon, citrus, peppermint, citronella, lavender and eucalyptus can all work - make sure you spray corners, window sills and skirting boards, and replenish regularly.

Borax: This pest control product is designed to kill ants, but it also works with spiders. Sprinkle it in corners and along door frames to prevent webs.

Seal cracks: Grab your caulking gun and seal up spider access points in walls, floors and ceilings.

Keep foliage away from your house: Don't allow plants next to your home to creep too close, as spiders will hide in them. Similarly, don't allow leaf litter, woodpiles etc to accumulate, as they make great spider hiding places.

Get a cat: A feline will fearlessly chase spiders - although you can't always guarantee a successful outcome.

But don't use conkers! There's no evidence that they're effective. Other strong aromas are likely to work better, such as garlic or vinegar.

Chalk: Spiders taste with their feet - and they don't like chalk. Draw a chalk line around windowsills, your bed, or doorways, and they won't want to cross it.