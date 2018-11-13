This is when Taco Bell will open its first Doncaster branch

Taco Bell has announced the opening date for its first ever Doncaster branch.

The Frenchgate Shopping Centre will welcome the chain’s first restaurant in Doncaster on Friday 23 November at 10am.

Taco Bell is opening its first branch in Doncaster

Shoppers will soon be able to enjoy an array of Mexican-inspired dishes when the chain opens its doors within the shopping mall later this month.

READ MORE: Taco Bell to open branch in Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre

The 48-seat restaurant will be serving up a delicious range of meals, including burritos and quesadillas, as well as the famous Crunchwrap Supreme.

Paddy Mellon, general manager at Frenchgate, said: “We are thrilled that Taco Bell has chosen to open their first restaurant in Doncaster right here at Frenchgate.

“The restaurants have seen incredible success throughout the UK and will be a welcome addition to our food offering at Frenchgate, offering choices for both meat eaters and vegetarians alike.

READ MORE: Burger King, Taco Bell Dunkin’ Donuts and more to open branches in Doncaster

“Opening just in time for the Christmas shopping period, this will be the perfect place for our shoppers to take a break and enjoy some delicious Mexican-inspired treats.”

Lucy Dee, Brand Manager at Taco Bell, added: “We’re excited about bringing something different to the Doncaster food scene – it’s an area we’ve had our eye on for a while.

READ MORE: Work finally begins on new Taco Bell at Doncaster’s Herten Triangle

“Frenchgate Shopping Centre is the perfect location for those looking for entertainment and of course a bite to eat. We look forward to welcoming even more Taco Bell fans and first-timers through our doors.”

The new fully licenced store opening will be the 28th Taco Bell restaurant to open in the UK.

The firm is set to open a second branch in Doncaster at Lakeside next year.

Frenchgate has recently welcomed several new stores, including accessories brand Morgan Taylor, clothes chain Diffusion, and on-trend jewellery retailer Lovisa, as well as food offerings L Café and The Chuckling Cheese Company.