This is why a banner telling Raheem Sterling to 'do the T-rex' flew over Elland Road last night

England fans were entertained by the sight of a plane trailing a banner imploring 'Raheem - do the T-rex' flying over Elland Road during the team's 2-0 winner over Costa Rica last night.

The stunt was arranged and funded by comedian Jack Whitehall - who has a long-running joke with the winger about his habit of running with his arms tucked into his sides, dinosaur-style.

Jack hired a plane from Airads Banners, who claim to be the UK's leading aerial advertising and flying banner company.

Sadly the plea was in vain, as the Manchester City forward did not score in the pre-World Cup friendly at Leeds United's ground as he was rested for the fixture.

