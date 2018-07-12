This is why a junction will be closed and lights put up over weeks in Roundhay, Leeds

Traffic disruption could occur in an area of north Leeds as an update to gas pipes gets under way.

The four-week upgrade to the gas distribution network in and around Roundhay is set to begin on Monday, July 23.

In order to carry out the works safely and efficiently, temporary two-way lights will be in place on Roundhay Road between Oakwell Mount Gledow Lane.

The junction of Gledow Lane will also be closed during the works, Northern Gas Networks (NGN) said.

The project is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure and involves replacing more than 400 metres of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

Russell Horner, business operations lead for NGN, said: “We have been working closely with Leeds City Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers.”

He said the company wanted to apologise in advance for any inconvenience which might be caused and thanked people for their patience.