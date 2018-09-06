This is why a section of the M62 in Leeds will be closed tonight

A stretch of the M62 motorway in Leeds will closed TONIGHT.

The westbound carriageway between junction 27 for Gildersome and 26 for Chain Bar will be closed between 8pm tonight and 6am on Friday, September 7 for gantry work, according to Highways England.

