This is why Home Bargains stores across Yorkshire will be closed on Boxing Day

Discount retailer Home Bargains has announced that they will be closed on Boxing Day.

The national retailer sent a message out on social media informing both shoppers and employees that all Home Bargains stores in the country would be closed for Boxing Day, which is known as one of the biggest shopping days on the calendar.

READ: Toby Carvery now do takeaway Sunday dinners

In the tweet which started with "A message to our staff and customers" on Thursday (November 15), they said: "To all our staff: Thank you for your hard work this year. We will be closing all our stores on Boxing Day to give you the day off. We hope you enjoy the Christmas holiday."

The message continued: "To our customers: All of stores will be closed on Boxing Day this year to give our hard working staff some extra time off. They will reopen the day after Boxing Day. Thank you for understanding.

READ: Haribo to open second UK outlet store - and it will be in Yorkshire

"Thank you. From all at HB x"

Home Bargains currently have stores in Leeds, Sheffield, Doncaster, Wakefield, Rotherham and many other parts of Yorkshire.