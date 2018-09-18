This is why homes in Yorkshire will be invaded by Daddy Long Legs

Homes in Yorkshire are set to be inundated with Daddy Long Legs, and they're running out of time to find a mate.

The eight-legged creatures are starting to appear in front rooms throughout the region as they are attracted in to homes with days shortening.

The fact that, like moths, they are attracted to light means that with more lighting being used in houses from an earlier time int he day due to darker evenings, an increase in Daddy Long Legs will ensue.

According to experts, a Daddy Long Legs will only live for around a week (awwww) and in that time they must find a mate so that females can lay eggs.

Are they dangerous?

An age-old myth tells us that they are highly venomous, but their fangs aren't strong enough to break human skin.

Unfortunately, like most good myths (think Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny), this isn't true.

In fact, they are barely a danger to other insects, never mind humans, and are often pray for birds, spiders and fish.

What are Daddy Long Legs?

The term Daddy Long Legs is commonly used to refer to two distinct types of creatures: opilionids and pholcids

Opilionids are the arachnids with pill-shape bodies and eight long legs that are actually not spiders while pholcids have long legs and small bodies (which means they resemble opilionids) but which are true spiders.

Daddy Long Legs like to live in dark, moist areas and often feed on fruit and vegetable waste and animal matter.

Experts suggest that by the end of September or the start of October, Daddy Long Legs season should be over, and we can all go back to watch TV without one aimlessly hitting the screen every few seconds.