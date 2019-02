Have your say

Police stopped this Ferrari supercar on the M62.

The high-powered vehicle was pulled over by officers near Brighouse while it was travelling west

Photos show Ferrari being towed away after crashing on Stanningley bypass in Leeds

It caught their attention as its driver was not displaying front number plates and he was given advice by police.

This Ferrari melted after the driver crashed it on the M1 near Sheffield

Fleet of hired supercars seized after police stop in Harehills, Leeds