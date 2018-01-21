This is why there were penguins marching through Leeds city centre yesterday

The Antarctic may be thousands of miles away from Leeds - 9,920 to be precise - but that didn’t stop campaigners raising awareness of a global campaign to shoppers in the city on Saturday.

Campaigners from Greenpeace donned Emperor penguin masks and held up banners to make shoppers aware of a campaign to create an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary - which they say would be a safe haven in the Weddell Sea for wildlife such as whales and penguins and off-limits to industrial fishing vessels.

Visit www.greenpeace.org.uk/help-create-an-antarctic-sanctuary/ to find out more.