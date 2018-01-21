Search

This is why there were penguins marching through Leeds city centre yesterday

Greenpeace campaigners wearing emperor penguin masks and dressed in black and white in City Square, Leeds Antarctic Commission will meet to decide whether to create the largest protected area on earth ,an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary. At right are Alan Rawlinson and Jane Harnet Jt Local Network Co-ordinators Greenpeace
The Antarctic may be thousands of miles away from Leeds - 9,920 to be precise - but that didn’t stop campaigners raising awareness of a global campaign to shoppers in the city on Saturday.

Campaigners from Greenpeace donned Emperor penguin masks and held up banners to make shoppers aware of a campaign to create an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary - which they say would be a safe haven in the Weddell Sea for wildlife such as whales and penguins and off-limits to industrial fishing vessels.

Visit www.greenpeace.org.uk/help-create-an-antarctic-sanctuary/ to find out more.