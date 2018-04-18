This is why you could hit slow traffic if travelling from Leeds on the M62

Motorists are being warned of slow moving traffic in both directions on the M62 as loose debris is cleared from the carriageway.

Last week two lanes of an exit slip road were closed due to an offal spillage, while this morning loose tarpaulin in the carriageway has set a speed restriction of 40mph.

The limit is in place both ways of the major motorway between junction 22 for the A672 and junction 23 for the A640.

Delays of around four minutes are being reported elsewhere on the M62 eastbound between near junction 27 for the A650 Gelderd Road, with an average speed of 25 mph recorded.

Delays of up to five minutes are also being reported on the M621 eastbound between the M62 and junction seven for the A61.

Meanwhile, a broken down vehicle on the M1 between has caused one lane to close northbound between junction 34 for Meadowhall and junction 35 for Rotherham.