It was a day perfect for gazing up at the sky yesterday and those that did may have spotted a bit of a surprise. Many sky gazers spotted an Apache helicopter hovering over Sheffield yesterday while others were seen over parts of Bury, Salford, Bolton and Wigan.

Many sky gazers spotted Apache and Lynx helicopters hovering over Doncaster yesterday while others were seen over Nottinghamshire and London.

Matthew Blourton captured one of the military helicopters on camera over Sprotbrough. (Photo: Matthew Blourton).

And there have been more sightings in parts of Doncaster again this morning.

Helen Furniss and Matthew Blourton both grabbed pictures of the military aircraft over Sprotbrough yesterday morning.

Rob Gauld said on Facebook: “Anyone see the three Apache gunships that just flew over the village? What’s that about?”

There were a number of sightings of military aircraft over Doncaster yesterday. (Photo: Matthew Blourton).

Nicola Carline wrote: “I wondered what the noise was before I spotted one.”

Helen Furniss added: “They came over first just before midday. The noise was incredible.”

And Kevin G Barefoot added: “Wow - what a noise.”

Helen Furniss spotted the sight - and heard the noise from her home. (Photo: Helen Furniss).

Seamus O'Callaghan wrote: “Spotted them. Tried to ID them and their routes on my flight tracker but they all had cloaks on, and all I got was ‘unclassified’ on all three.”

Nick John Marsh added: “They were around this evening too. Seen three circle from Bentley to Sprotbrough while in traffic.”

There were some suggestions that the helicopters were for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to South Yorkshire yesterday or Hollywood stars Idris Elba and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who have been filming a Fast and Furious movie in the area.

But the explanation seems far more straight forward on why were they above Doncaster.

The helicopters, which are sometimes stationed at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, were taking part in training exercises.

Apache helicopters have been spotted above Sheffield and other parts of South Yorkshire on a number of occasions.

The helicopters are usually used with military training teams with the aircrafts based at RAF Odiham in Hampsire, home of the UK Chinook Force.