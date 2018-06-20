This Leeds pub is about to totally transform with a £280,000 revamp

Work to transform a suburban Leeds pub into “a quality city-centre style contemporary” bar begins this week.

New licensees and brothers Jamie and Matt Hanson are changing the name of The New Inn at Farsley ‘Number thirty three’ to reflect its new direction, created with a £280,000 refurbishment.

Jamie, who is also the licensee of The Thornhill in Calverley, said: “As well as being the pub’s street number, 33 was the number of my granny’s house in Farsley many years ago and then became my lucky number, so it seemed the natural choice.”

The Town Street pub’s outside will be renovated, with heating and lighting to enable year-round use. Inside, the pub will be completely redone.

The project is set to create 15 new jobs and it is scheduled to open at the end of July.

Matt, a chef who has worked with Jamie’s Italian in Australia, is also introducing a new menu.

