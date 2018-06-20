This Leeds roundabout has been vandalised in England flag colours for the World Cup

An enthusiastic England supporter has found a very unusual way to show their support during the World Cup: well-meaning vandalism.

This roundabout in Gipton has been painted in the England colours - from the flag of St George - at the junction of South Farm Road and Brander Road.

The England flag roundabout in Gipton

The England flag may be a point of contention in Wetherspoons but residents of Gipton will certainly be getting in the England spirit as they navigate the junction.

It is not yet known who painted the flag, or whether they'll be in any trouble for their spray-paint effort.

Is this the best bit of England pride you've seen in Leeds for the World Cup so far? Or a spray can too far?

