This naughty dog was caught scoffing SEVEN Easter eggs

A greedy labradoodle is in the dog house this Easter - after being rushed to the vets when he guzzled down SEVEN chocolate eggs.

Much-loved family pet Boseley managed to sniff out the sweet treats owner Peter Hind, 64, had hidden in a spare bedroom.

Boseley was caught scoffing SEVEN Easter eggs and rushed to the vets. Photo: SWNS

The retired dentist discovered his gluttonous pup surrounded by foil and about to tuck into an eighth egg after seeing the door to the room was open.

After counting the wrappers he worked out Boseley had chomped down four full-size Easter eggs and three creme eggs, which Peter bought for a charity raffle.

Knowing chocolate is toxic to dogs Peter rushed four-year-old Boseley to the vets, where he was given medication to make him vomit.

Peter, from near Grimsby, Lincs, said: "Boseley is a real glutton and a big character.

"We accidentally left the spare bedroom door open and he went in and helped himself.

"When I found him he was happily eating.

"He had just started on his fourth creme egg and didn't look remotely guilty. I think he was just disappointed we'd found him.

"He has pinched a small amount of chocolate before but he's never eaten anything on this scale and we knew immediately we had to quickly get him to the vets.

"I was at the vets within 10 minutes and Boseley was treated within 20 minutes of me making the phone call to them.

"Luckily he has suffered no ill effects and, from now on, all Easter eggs and chocolate will be hidden in a tall cupboard well out of reach."

Boseley was treated at Eastfield Vets in North Thoresby by nurse Heather Sparks.

She said chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine, which is toxic to pets, and that even small amounts can be fatal.

Symptoms of chocolate poisoning can include vomiting, diarrhoea, increased heart rate, and can lead to seizures and cardiac failure.

Ms Sparks is warning owners to be extra vigilant over Easter, which is the second busiest time of year after Christmas for cases of chocolate poisoning.

She said: "Whether it's caused by well-meaning owners treating their pets with chocolate or chocolate accidentally left within their reach, we see a lot of dogs suffering from chocolate poisoning at this time of year.

"The higher the level of cocoa in the chocolate, the more theobromine it contains, so the darker the chocolate, the greater the risk.

"The safest option is to keep chocolate and sweets locked away, well out of reach of pets.

"Even the most well-behaved pets can be tempted to steal food so make sure they can't get access to the tops of cookers or kitchen worktops."

