Fancy seeing the sunrise on the longest day of the year by swimming in an outdoor pool with spectacular views of the Dales?

Ilkley Lido is hosting its annual solstice swim event for the sixth time.

It takes place on Thursday June 21 from 4.45am. Entry is £4 and the cafe will be open.

The outdoor pool has stunning views of Wharfedale and the nearby Cow and Calf rocks.

