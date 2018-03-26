This Yorkshire attraction is one of the 12 most Instagrammed places in the UK

Have your say

Travel website Expedia has released a list of the 12 most photographed locations in the UK.

They've based their research on the number of photos and hashtags posted to social media site Instagram.

Only one Yorkshire location makes the top 12 - York Minster, one of England's grandest cathedrals, comes in at number 11.

In 2017, over 89,000 visitors Instagrammed themselves in the Minster, which is home to 60 per cent of the country's medieval stained glass.

The most Instagrammed place in the UK was Big Ben, which beat Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium into first place. Ancient monument Stonehenge was third.

The UK's most photographed locations in 2017

1. Big Ben, London

2. Anfield, Liverpool

3. Stonehenge, Somerset

4. New Forest, Hampshire

5. Snowdonia, Wales

6. Lake Windermere, Cumbria

7. Edinburgh Castle

8. Glencoe, Scottish Highlands

9. Seven Sisters, Brighton

10. Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland

11. York Minster

12. University of Cambridge colleges

