Thousands brave the rain for the Yorkshire Marathon in York

Runners have set off on a fundraising marathon which is set to bring in thousands of pounds for good causes.

Thousands of people have braved heavy rain in York to take part in today's Yorkshire Marathon.

The Yorkshire Marathon

Cheered on by their friends and family, runners set off from York University for the sold-out event, which takes in the city centre and surrounding villages.

The event includes a wheelchair race, a marathon relay and a 10-mile run.

Among those taking part is Amy Thiel, 33, from York, in aid of Thrombisis UK following the death of her father Philip Robinson a month ago.

Miss Thiel said she wanted to raise awareness of the dangers of blood clots. She said: "It's something that can affect everybody. People need to be really aware of the symptoms."

Also taking part is Sean Coxhead, 36, who is determined to complete as much of the race as possible after being diagnosed with an incurable cancer.

His friend Carl Wain said: "Sean seems to be doing really well today. He is very determined."

The event is part of the Jane Tomlinson Run For All, which has raised more than £10m since the charity fundraiser from Leeds died from cancer in 2007.