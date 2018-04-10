Thousands evacuated from Leeds Bradford Airport after fire alarm raised

A false fire alarm caused disruption for thousands of passengers after the whole of Leeds Bradford Airport had to be evacuated.
The alarm was raised after a contractor making a delivery opened a fire door at around 8.30 on Tuesday morning, with passengers and staff evacuated for around 15 minutes.
No delays have been caused to air travel times.
A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said: "The safety and security of passengers in paramount.
"We'd like to thank everyone for their patience during the evacuation, after which we quickly got the full operation back up-and-running."
