Thousands evacuated from Leeds Bradford Airport after fire alarm raised

A false fire alarm caused disruption for thousands of passengers after the whole of Leeds Bradford Airport had to be evacuated.

Evacuation taking place at Leeds Bradford Airport

The alarm was raised after a contractor making a delivery opened a fire door at around 8.30 on Tuesday morning, with passengers and staff evacuated for around 15 minutes.

No delays have been caused to air travel times.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said: "The safety and security of passengers in paramount.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their patience during the evacuation, after which we quickly got the full operation back up-and-running."

