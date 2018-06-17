Thousands flock to Leyburn for Dales Festival of Food and Drink

Have your say

The best of Yorkshire Dales food was celebrated as thousands of people attended an annual festival.

Steve Chestnutt from Harvey's Sausages

The scenic market town of Leyburn, North Yorkshire, was the venue for the Dales Festival of Food and Drink at the weekend.

There were more than 80 stalls in the market square, along with cooking demonstrations, live music and theatre performances.

Top cooks who demonstrated their skills included Chris Rahman, head chef at the town’s Saffron Indian restaurant.

Also giving demonstrations were Michael McBride, of Leyburn’s Thirteen restaurant, and Tristan Prudden, head chef at the Constable Burton estate.

Chris Manning in his converted fire engine bar

Entertainers included Leyburn Band, a brass ensemble first established in 1841.

Also performing were Muker Silver Band, Leyburn Amateur Dramatic Society and performing arts group BlueBoxt. Festival goers were treated to demonstrations from Wensleydale Creamery, sponsor of the event. They watched as cheesemakers from the world-famous company turned eight pints of milk into a 500g Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese in around 40 minutes.

The festival was launched in 2002 and is supported by volunteers and businesses in the town.

Chris Cannon from Wensleydale Creamery