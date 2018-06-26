Thousands flock to RHS Harlow Carr for third annual flower show

A ‘quintessential British day’ at RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate drew thousands of people from across the country for the return of the annual flower show.

Between Friday, June 22 and Sunday, 24 more than 13,800 people filled the gardens to take in the scents and colours of Summer, a double digit leap in attendance for the third run of the show.

While seeing a 10 per cent increase in the number of visitors Marketing Manager for RHS Harlow Carr, Sasha Jackson-Brown, says organisers are keen to keep the day special as it continues to grow.

She said: “The whole flower show itself is a draw but I think people really enjoy what is a great chance for a relaxing time. It is not just about trade stands and the flowers but a chance enjoy what is a quintessential British Day.

“We however want to make sure that it is special, and not too big and commercial. There are areas where people can go do things like have picnics and get away from it all. At the same time the show is set within the gardens which are just beautiful."

The draw is hoped to have boosted the district economy, with promotions organised with hotels and guest houses.

Looking at figures from the day it is believed to show more visitors travelling from outside the district.

Over the course of the weekend 50 specialist nurseries and garden trade companies were on display, ranging from alpines to carnivorous plants. There was also the opportunity to get specialist advice from garden writers, alongside a question and answer session with members of the RHS Garden Advice service.

The BBC's own Jonathan Moseley, of the Big Allotment Challenge, was on the bill for live demonstrations.

It was also a special run of the annual show, with Harlow Carr's first year-long artist in residence Nel Whatmore's collection of 12 paintings, Don't Miss a Year in the Garden, put on display.

RHS Harlow Carr wished to give thanks to supporters including Visit Harrogate, Harrogate Spa Water, the businesses and community of the district for their support.