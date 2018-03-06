Thousands left without power after fire at North Yorkshire substation

An estimated 22,000 homes have been left without power after a huge explosion was reported in a North Yorkshire town.

Smoke was sent billowing into the air after Saltburn's electrical substation burst into flames around 7pm on Monday evening.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "Following a power surge, there was an explosion in an electrical box."

There are no injuries reported but residents in Redcar, Teeside and Hatlepool have all been affected and people who live close to the substation have been been warned to stay away from the area.

Underground cables have been affected, according to Northern Powergrid, and local residents described hearing bangs and loud rumbling noises.