Thousands of cigarettes stolen from delivery driver in Bridlington

Humberside Police are appealing information after a man stole 6,000 cigarettes from a delivery driver in Bridlington.

In a statement police said: "The driver was making a drop at a shop on Flamborough Road around 7am on Thursday March 7 when he was approached by a masked man who threatened him.

"The suspect then jumped onto the back of the vehicle and stole two full sacks of cigarettes before getting away by climbing over a fence into gardens behind Lamplugh Lane."

It’s thought around 6,000 cigarettes were stolen. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The suspect has been described by police as around 6ft to 6ft 2in tall. He was wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured hooded top, and a baseball cap with a light coloured peak.

The mask he was wearing had no eye holes and could possibly have been a black stocking.

The force are asking for anyone who might be offered cheap cigarettes and are suspicious of where they may have come from to get in touch, or those in the area at the time of the robbery to contact them quoting reference 16/33434/19.