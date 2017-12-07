Thousands raised to help family of 'superstar' young man who died after West Yorkshire club attack

Thousands of pounds is being raised to help the family of a young man who died after being attacked outside a nightclub in West Yorkshire.

Police have launched a murder investigation after James Etherington, 24, died this week after being attacked just over 10 days ago.

Bijou nightclub, where the incident happened

The family paid tribute to their 'superstar' after James died in hospital following the incident outside Bijou nightclub in Bingley, West Yorkshire.

Four men aged 31, 30, 28 and 23 were arrested in connection with the incident. The 31 year old and 30 year old were released under investigation and the 23 year old bailed. The 28 year old was released without charge.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for the family - and its £1,000 target has already been smashed.

Karen Pritchard wrote on the page: "Weʼre raising £1,000 to Help the family in any way possible following the tragic loss of James Etherington on the 5th December 2017.

"On the 5th December James Etherington, aged just 24, lost his battle for life following injuries sustained in a dreadful incident in Bingley some days before. James passed away peacefully surrounded by his family who loved him so very, very much.

"The outpouring of love for James and support for his family has been overwhelming. So many people have been touched by this tragic loss of a young life. Not just his many, many friends, but the wider community too.

"And so, with permission from his family, this fundraiser has been set up. It’s to help the family in any way possible, and to allow us to show our respect and support.

"Please give whatever you’re able, in memory of James, and to help ease the financial burden at the most heartbreaking of times.

"Sleep peacefully now James, in the arms of the Angels, you will never be forgotten."

A total of more than £6,000 has been raised so far. To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tohelpthefamilyofjames

