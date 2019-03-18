Three arrested after fight at apartment in centre of Batley

Have your say

Three people were arrested after a fight at an apartment in Batley.

There was a large police presence at New Ings Mill, Field Lane, on Sunday evening.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed near Field Lane, Batley.

The air ambulance also landed.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to converted mill building shortly before 6pm to reports of a fight.

A 22-year-old man suffered a minor injury.

Three people have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing in to the incident.