Three arrested as police seize 80 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in Bridlington

A significant quantity of class A drugs including 80 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin have been seized by police in Bridlington today.

Officers also found two ounces of cocaine and £1,000 in cash after serving two search warrants at properties under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Three people have been arrested and mobile phones and drug equipment has also been seized.

Investigation team leader Ian Dobson at Humberside Police said: “This is a great result which is all thanks to the hard work of our officers, and has seen a large amount of drugs been taken off our streets today.

“We will continue to work towards tackling the blight of drugs on our communities and the criminality that surrounds them.

“As we all know, drugs wreck families and lives and we are committed to removing them from the places where we live.

“Organised drugs groups like this who prey on vulnerable people and try and establish themselves in towns in our force area need to know that we will seek to find them and bring them to justice.

“We always encourage anyone who may have any information to contact us. Intelligence and information is essential to what we do. Please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.”