Three arrested over shooting in Huddersfield which left man, 18, wounded

Three men have been arrested over a shooting which left an 18-year-old man injured.

The shooting happened on Sunday evening in Hammond Street, Huddersfield.

An 18-year-old man was wounded but his injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Three men, all aged 18 and from the Huddersfield area, were arrested in the early hours of this morning in connection with the shooting.

They all remain in custody for questioning.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13180462836."