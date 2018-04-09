Three arrested over theft from house party in Bridlington

Two teenagers and a woman have been arrested after car was stolen during a house party in Bridlington earlier this month.

A silver Audi A5 was stolen from Wayside Crescent in the early hours of April 1, along with a MacBook Air computer, iPad 4, a Kindle e-reader, silver ring and three X-box controllers.

The Audi was later found but then stolen again overnight on April 3-4 before being found a second time.

The trio have been arrested in connection with the theft of a car and the property but have all been released under investigation.

Humberside Police said they are still appealing for information in connection with the incident and are trying to recover the stolen property.

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting the log 216 of 1/4/18.