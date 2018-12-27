Three British tourists killed in horror crash as car plunges off bridge

Three British tourists have been killed – and four others injured – after the car they were travelling in plunged off a bridge.
The horror crash, which occured earlier today, happened in the Núpsvötn region of Iceland.
One of those killed is believed to have been a child.
The tourists were travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser at the time of the accident.
The vehicle went off the side of a bridge and plunged into a river below.
READ MORE: Search continues for British cruise ship entertainer who went overboard