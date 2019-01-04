Three firearms incidents in space of five days in Huddersfield were ‘linked and targeted’

Police today released new information and CCTV images as part of their investigation into three firearms incidents in Huddersfield over the last week.

Detectives say they believe the incidents – which took place in Deighton, Birkby and Fartown – are linked.

An image released as part of the Fartown investigation.

They also say the offences were “targeted” and involved people who are known to each other.

High-visibility police patrols have been set up in the affected areas to try to ease public concern.

A handgun was fired at a window of a house on Scott Vale in Deighton in the first incident, which took place at about 8.45pm on Saturday, December 29.

A number of people were inside the property at the time but no one was injured.

One of the images released by police today shows a dark coloured car that is reported to have been in the area when the incident happened.

A 24-year-old man from Huddersfield has been arrested and released pending further investigation.

The following day, Sunday, December 30, a shotgun was fired close to a hairdressers on Birkby Hall Road at about 2.50pm.

A 24-year-old man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries to his back.

Three males – aged 16, 17 and 19 – were arrested and are currently on police bail.

Then, on Wednesday, a shotgun was fired at a house on Clara Street in Fartown at about 5.40pm.

A dark blue VW Golf was reported to have been close to the scene and is shown in another of the images issued by police.

There were no injuries and a 19-year-old man from Huddersfield has been arrested.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We believe all three of these incidents that have happened in Huddersfield over the past week are linked.

“These were all targeted offences on individuals who are known to each other.

“The public will be undoubtedly concerned about this series of events, but I would like to reassure residents that we have significantly increased high-visibility police patrols in the area and that these incidents are our highest priority.

“The use of firearms for criminal use is completely unacceptable and this will not be tolerated either in Kirklees or in West Yorkshire.

“We are taking a robust approach to this and as a force are using all tactical options available to tackle firearms incidents.

“We have made arrests in connection with each of these incidents, however, I would urge the public to come forward with any information, whether you have witnessed anything or have any information.

“I am particularly interested to hear from anyone who has information about the vehicles involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180651151.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.