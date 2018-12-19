Three in hospital after stabbing at London health centre

Have your say

Police have arrested a male after an incident at St Stephen's Health Centre in east London amid reports several people have been stabbed.

A video posted to social media showed a male with long hair, dressed only in underwear, being led in handcuffs in to the back of a police van.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: "Police were called at 11.06am on Wednesday, 19 December to reports of a stabbing at a health centre on St Stephen's Road, Tower Hamlets.

"Officers, including specialist firearms officers, attended and found three people suffering from stab injuries.

"They were taken to hospital; their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

"A man was detained nearby and taken to hospital suffering from an injury."