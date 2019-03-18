Three in police custody after reports of a stabbing in Batley

Have your say

Three people have been arrested and remain in police custody after police were called to a dispute in Batley last night.

The incident took place yesterday evening at New Ings Mill, off Field Lane.

An air ambulance was called to a nearby car park but police say one man suffered minor injuries only.

Reports on social media suggested a knife was used in the fight, police were today unable to confirm this.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a fight at a property on New Ings Mill in Batley shortly before 6pm on Sunday 17 March.

"A 22 year old man suffered a minor injury.

"Three people have been arrested and remain in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing."