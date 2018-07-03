Three killed in road crash near York

Have your say

Three people have died in road crash on a major route in North Yorkshire.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward following the fatal collision yesterday (Monday) on the A1079 outside York.

It happened at around 8.20pm and involved a blue Peugeot 207 which was travelling towards Hull and a black Nissan Qashqai, travelling towards York.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver of the Peugeot, a 44-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.

"The driver of the black Nissan Qashqai, an 80-year-old-man, and the front seat passenger of the car, a 78-year-old woman, were both taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

"Both of the rear seat passengers, a 68-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman, sadly also both died at the scene."

Witnesses are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.