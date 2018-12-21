Three masked men armed with axe and knife steal cash and cigarettes from Seacroft McColl's

Have your say

Three masked men armed with a knife, an axe and a baseball bat stole cash and cigarettes from a convenience store in Leeds.

Police were called to to reports of an armed robbery at a McColl's store on South Parkway in Seacroft at 6.18pm last night (Thursday, December 20).

Three masked men armed with a knife, axe and a baseball bat had entered the shop and threatened staff before stealing cash and cigarettes.

No-one was injured but staff were left shaken by the incident.

The offenders left the scene in a silver BMW 5 series, which was found abandoned a short time later in Ascot Terrace, East End Park.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and detectives would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the vehicle being abandoned in Ascot Terrace.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180635480."

Police are currently investigating whether this armed robbery is linked to one at a petrol station on Wetherby Road on Wednesday.