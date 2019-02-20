Three men charged in connection with Christopher Lewis murder in Leeds

Police have charged a further three men in connection with the murder in Leeds.

The accused are due to appear in court on Thursday on charges in connection with the murder of Christopher Lewis.

The three men, who have been charged with assisting an offender, are Owen Clark, 26, Denzil Browne 23, and Lewis Pearce 26.

They are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court.

Christopher Lewis, 24, was shot and fatally injured outside his mother's home in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on Wednesday, August 1 2018, in what was believed to be a targeted attack.

The father-of-one died from his injuries in hospital the next day.

In December, Denzil Browne, 49, Steven Mark Grey, 38, and Jonathan Gledhill, 37, were charged with Mr Lewis' murder.

The three men have appeared several times in court and are due to stand trial later this year.

A trial has been provisionally listed for June 3 and would be expected to last five weeks.