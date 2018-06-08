Three men held by Humberside Police after two rooftop incidents in one day

Three men were being held in custody yesterday after taking to the roofs of buildings in Scunthorpe and Grimsby.

Specially trained officers were drafted in to ensure a man on a roof in Conway Square, Scunthorpe, was brought down safely yesterday afternoon.

Members of the public had been asked to stay away from the area until the incident concluded.

A Humberside Police spokesman later said: "We can confirm that the man who took to a roof on Conway Square, Scunthorpe earlier today has come down safely.

"He has been arrested and remains in our custody at this time.

"We'd like to thank the community for their patience today."

The force also had to respond to a similar incident in South Parade, Grimsby, where two men had climbed onto the roof of a building.

Both were brought down safely and arrested, police said.

They remained in police custody last night.

