Three men quizzed over 'terrifying' armed raid in which gun was fired inside Doncaster house

Three suspects have been quizzed after raiders burst into a house in Doncaster, attacked a man inside and fired a gun.

They were arrested on Wednesday over an incident in Athelstane Road, Conisbrough, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 23.

Athelstane Road, Conisbrough

Officers executed a number of search warrants to make the arrests.

Two men, aged 27 and 32, were held on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated burglary, and a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of drugs.

Detective Sergeant Lee Wilson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Following the assault, detectives quickly identified a number of lines of enquiry which lead to the identification of the three suspects who were arrested on Wednesday.

"The warrants were executed with the aim of disrupting organised crime and to send a message to those involved that we will find them and bring them to justice.

“The victim of this assault was at home where he should have felt safe and secure. He was subjected to a terrifying ordeal.”

The suspects have been released under investigation.