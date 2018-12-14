Three men to appear in court today over Christopher Lewis murder in Leeds

Have your say

Three men are due to appear in court today charged with the murder of Christopher Lewis who died after being shot in Leeds earlier this year.

The men were arrested on Wednesday by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Police at the scene in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, where Christopher Lewis was fatally shot.

The 24-year-old was shot and fatally injured in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on Wednesday, August 1, in what was believed to be a targeted attack.

He died from his injuries in hospital the next day.

Steven Mark Grey, aged 38, Jonathan Gledhill, aged 37, and Denzil Browne, aged 49, are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Five other people who were arrested as part of the investigation this week have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.