Three people were rescued from the first floor of a building after their flat caught fire.

An adult and two children were rescued from the flat in Huddersfield by firefighters who helped them down a long ladder onto the street.

Police cordoned off Lockwood Road after the fire service were called to the incident at around 8pm today (Wednesday).

The flat occupants were handed over to the ambulance service, a West Yorkshire Fire service spokesman said.