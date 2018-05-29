Three staff suspended after air rifles found at York Minster School

Three members of staff have been suspended from York Minster School following the discovery of three “unsecured” air rifles on the premises.

An investigation has been launched into the incident at the institution, an independent preparatory school for children aged three to 13 which educates choristers and other youngsters.

It has around 180 pupils. York Minster said none was at risk.

A source there described the atmosphere as one of “dismay, disappointment and shock”.

A statement from York Minster said: “Following the discovery of three unsecured air rifles at the Minster School, three members of staff have been suspended pending a full investigation into the matter.

“The Chapter of York, the school’s governing body has written to parents to reassure them that no child was at risk because of this situation and no child has been harmed by this situation.

“They have also been informed about interim measures being put in place to support the school’s staff after the half term holiday. The priority in the coming weeks will be to ensure continuity of education and care for the children.”