Three suspected rogue traders arrested in York

POLICE in York have urged residents to be on their guard following the arrest of three suspected rogue traders.

An elderly woman in the Dunnington area of York reported she had been pressured into buying a new front door by men claiming to be from a reputable home improvement company just before 8.30am on Monday morning. (Feb 5)

Police arrested three men from just after 11am on Monday after a white Mercedes Sprinter van was stopped on on the outskirts of York.

The three men are from Lancashire - two aged 47 and 46 from Bury, and the other aged 38 from Blackburn.

Following questioning in custody, they were released on conditional while police and trading standards officials carry out enquiries into the Dunnington incident and other possible linked incidents in the area.

Witnesses or anybody who recalls similar suspicious behaviour, are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Information can also be passed onto Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 12180020756.

Police are advising residents to remain vigilant and not allow any cold-calling traders or people claiming to be from public organisations or utility companies into their homes.

Inspector Lee Pointon of North Yorkshiore Police, said: “Rogue traders are callous criminals who take advantage of householders by using high-pressure sales techniques. The work carried out is often sub-standard or not required at all.

“I have seen seen first-hand the devastating impact that such criminals can have on their victims, who are often elderly or vulnerable.

“To effectively tackle this issue, it is vital that there is increased awareness in neighbourhoods and for residents to quickly report suspicious individuals or vehicles to the police on 101 for non-emergencies. Remember, always dial 999 if you feel threatened and an urgent response is required.

“Ultimately, if someone calls at your home without a prior appointment, that’s when the crime-prevention alarm bells should be ringing in your ears. Whatever you do, please do not allow such people into your home. If they are from a genuine company or organisation, they will make an appointment and have proper accreditation."

For more information and advice, go to www.northyorkshire.police.uk/staying-safe/home-security/bogus-callers-distraction-burglary/