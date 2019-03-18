Have your say

Three teenagers have now died following a crush at a St Patrick’s Day party in Northern Ireland.

Two deaths were confirmed last night, but a third has now been announced this morning following an incident at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Three teenagers killed in St Patrick's Day crush in Northern Ireland (PA)

Two of the teenagers were 17 and one was 16.

CRIME: Raiders strike at another Sheffield supermarket

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received several calls last night following reports of a number of people having sustained serious injuries.

READ MORE: Popular Sheffield designer clothes store to close after six robberies in three months

The incident at the Greenvale Hotel on Drum Road happened at about 9.30pm.

The venue had been hosting a St Patrick's Day event.

TRAGEDY: Mum of little girl whose dad was killed in Rotherham pub attack brands culprits ‘ruthless monsters’

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: “At this stage the cause of the incident is unknown, however police have commenced a full investigation into the circumstances.

"While the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, there are reports of a crush at the scene.

"Our preliminary investigations show there was a crush towards the front door of this hotel.

"There looks like there was a large crowd of young people pushing up against the hotel."

He made a direct appeal for people with footage of the incident to hand it to the police, rather than posting it on social media.