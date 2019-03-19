Three teenagers charged with possession of an offensive weapon after armed police arrests in Harehills

Have your say

Three youths who were arrested by armed police in Harehills on Monday, March 18 have been charged with offences.

The arrests were made shortly after 2pm during a planned operation in Harehills.

Heavy police presence in Harehills. PIC: Karina Stulga

Three of those arrested were charged on Tuesday, March 19.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Three males, two aged 17 and one aged 16, all from Huddersfield, have each been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

"The 16-year-old and one of the 17-year-olds have also been charged with possession of cannabis.

"They were released under investigation in relation to conspiracy to commit grievous harm along with two other males, aged 17 and 18 from Leeds."

All three boys are due to appear at Leeds Youth Court on May 7.