Three-vehicle smash leaves man with serious injuries on M62 in East Yorkshire

A man has suffered serious injuries after being involved in a three-vehicle smash on the M62 in East Yorkshire.

The crash happened between junction 35 and junction 34 at Whitley Bridge, during snowy conditions on February 28.

A white Iveco lorry, white Scania tanker and a blue Land Rover Defender were involved in the collision at about 7pm.

Humberside Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash, after one man suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 501 of February 28, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.