Three Yorkshire beaches have lost their Blue Flag status

Yorkshire has only one remaining Blue Flag beach after this year's certificates were issued for British seaside resorts.

Scarborough North Bay, Withernsea and Hornsea are among six UK beaches to have had their coveted Blue Flag status withdrawn.

Whitby has retained a Blue Flag award and is one of 65 beaches around the country to hold the certificate issued by the Foundation for Environmental Education.

A Blue Flag is an internationally recognised 'gold standard' denoting water quality and safety.

To qualify, a beach must not be polluted by and industrial or sewage discharge. Other criteria include clean sands, the availability of public toilets, the presence of lifeguard patrols and facilities that are accessible for disabled visitors.

Yorkshire and the north-west are the British regions with the joint lowest number of Blue Flag beaches - both coastlines have just one.

Bridlington's North East beach lost its status in 2016, the year Withernsea was first given the honour.

Filey and Bridlington South were stripped of their Blue Flags in 2012 after they failed water quality tests, while Scarborough South Bay has not received the award in more than a decade.

Keep Britain Tidy has also handed its own accolade, the Seaside Award, to 15 beaches in Yorkshire: Bridlington North and South, Wilsthorpe, Fraisthorpe, Danes Dyke, South Landing, Hornsea, Withernsea, Filey, Runswick Bay, Cayton Bay, Sandsend, Robin Hood's Bay, Scarborough North Bay and Whitby.

