Thunder and hail possible as more unsettled weather hits Yorkshire - but heatwave is on the way

Hail and thunderstorms could bombard Yorkshire today as the unsettled weather of spring looks set to continues.

Forecasters are warning that there is a chance of the extreme weather conditions this afternoon (Wednesday), with heavy rain also a possibility.

The Met Office website says: "A mixture of sunshine and scattered showers through the day with blustery westerly winds. The showers will be heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder by the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Into the evening and it looks as though the rain will hold off over Yorkshire with a cloudy night predicted.

The Met Office website goes on to say: "Showers will ease in most parts overnight leaving clear spells. The occasional shower may still affect the Pennines. Chilly in the westerly wind. Minimum Temperature 5 °C."

Thunder and hail could be on the way for Yorkshire'PIC: Mark Dobson

However, it won't be long before the warm weather returns to the region as another heatwave is expected to be just around the corner.

Another spell of unseasonably sweltering weather is destined to hit the county, according to forecasters The Weather Channel.

According to their forecasts, 'sunny skies and springtime heat' will make a comeback soon and temperatures as high as 20 degrees C could be possible in some parts of Britain by mid-May.

Current forecasts indicate that temperatures over London will be between 15.5 and 19.5 C on May 2, when conditions should become drier and brighter.

