Thunder and heavy rain to hit Yorkshire: Saturday weather in full

It's been glorious sunshine and warm weather for weeks, but today that could be about to give way.

Although the warm weather will persist, heavy rain and thunderstorms could be about to set in, putting paid to weekend plans for many.

Here's what the Met Office predicts for Leeds and across Yorkshire today:

Today:

Rather cool and cloudy, with early patchy light rain giving way to heavier and more persistent rain this afternoon, perhaps punctuated by thundery downpours. Then some brighter intervals but also scattered showers will follow this evening, perhaps heavy and thundery. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Tonight:

Scattered showers at first, some heavy and perhaps thundery, soon dying away to leave long clear periods. Then becoming rather chilly, especially in rural locations. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Sunday:

Dry at first with sunny spells, but cloud will quickly increase from the west. Most places will remain dry, but there is a chance of a few light showers arriving. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Hour by hour forecast:

Overcast from 11am until 3pm

4pm: Rain with some sun

5pm: Strong chance of heavy rain

6pm: Strong chance of heavy rain

7pm Sun

8pm Sun

9pm Cloudy